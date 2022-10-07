Editor’s note: The Telegram is participating in National Newspaper Week with a series of articles on how newspapers cover Bell County and the surrounding region.
For more than a century, the Temple Daily Telegram has been a reliable source for balanced, current news for Central Texas. During that time, how journalists report news and how consumers receive news have changed dramatically.
As the newspaper expands it digital footprint, the Telegram has branched out to attract other demographics and share news farther and quicker while maintaining their core print roots.
News is at our fingertips. With that, it has become more accessible than ever. To support this, the Telegram consistently shares news stories to its website, linking to social media sites like Facebook where they have garnered over 21,000 followers and Twitter with nearly 6,000 followers. This is part of the initiative to reach larger demographics through social media and attract individuals who wouldn’t typically grab a physical copy of the daily paper or get one delivered to them.
“News has value,” Assistant Managing Editor Jerry Prickett said. “There is so much news on the internet that is incorrect. There is a value to being informed and we do our best to inform people.”
On Wednesday when Interstate 35 was temporarily shut down with drivers having to wait hours for emergency responders to clean a fluid leak after a truck hit the bridge, the Telegram immediately shared the breaking news to alert the community.
When a vehicle struck and damaged the Freeway Insurance Office in Temple on Thursday, Telegram reporter Joel Valley headed to the scene for a photograph just as emergency vehicles were making their way there. The photo, along with a brief account, was shared online with viewers minutes later.
On Friday, a power line accident caused the Temple county annex to close briefly. News and Lifestyles Editor Richard Douglas responded to the scene and posted an article to the Telegram website and social media channels quickly.
By going digital, the Telegram benefits from instant access to not only the community but to analytics that were nearly impossible to gauge previously. These analytics provide a constant visual to the Telegram’s online performance.
Telegram staff can see daily, weekly, monthly and yearly top stories, the number of recurring and unique viewers to their website along with the average time spent per session. All of this knowledge allows the Telegram to curate a streamlined, user-friendly and inviting experience online.
Last month alone, the Telegram’s website saw more than 700,000 viewers and a 6% increase in subscribership. Viewers are also spending on average one minute longer on the website and visiting an extra page as compared to 2021 numbers.
The most popular article for the Telegram last month was the newspaper’s initial story about a soup-throwing suspect after an update in the case was filed. According to website analytics, the story was No. 1 for the Telegram 10 days in a row.
In order to continue attracting new consumers and encourage current print subscribers to follow social media accounts and their website, the Telegram is looking into more web-exclusive content for the future. Aside from e-editions of the daily paper, quick access to current top stories and a “images from around the area” photo carousel, video is a big component to this mission. It’s one thing to read the news on paper or on screen, but to actually see the news unfolding is a more immersive experience.
The Telegram is boosting its video content that support articles on local events like the Temple Model Train Show held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center last month, and Sirena’s Creekside Carnaval in Salado earlier this month. Both events have videos available on the Temple Daily Telegram website and YouTube channel.
The Telegram plans to expand its digital footprint going forward, and continue to give every generation of Central Texas trustworthy and up-to-date news, no matter the format.