If you need your pet vaccinated or microchipped, an event is scheduled Saturday at Temple Animal Shelter.

The shelter is partnering with Animal Medical Care and Central Texas Lost & Found Pets to host a vaccination and microchip event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle.

The first 50 pets will receive a free microchip with free registration, the city of Temple said in a news release. After the first 50 pets, microchips will be $10 for medium-sized to large dogs with free registration or $12 for small pets and cats with free registration.

Rabies shots will be $10. DHLPP, DHPP, Bordatella, and rattlesnake shots will be $20.

Vaccinations and microchips are offered to all on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out, the release said. Only cash will be accepted at the event.

For more information, contact Temple Animal Services at 254-298-5732 or email ashelter@templetx.gov.