BELTON — Two Belton High School seniors — Mitchell Bonner and Benjamin Broom — were selected as finalists for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
“This is a prestigious honor, and our school community is so proud of them,” BHS principal Ben Smith said in a news release.
Bonner, the son of Drs. David and Nancy Bonner, said the recognition is rewarding.
“It makes me feel like I’ve been doing something right during my four years in high school, and that’s really rewarding,” he said.
Bonner and Broom submitted applications with information about their academic records, school and community activities, leadership characteristics and awards earned.
“I remember working very hard toward this goal, including practice tests and especially through the writing process for the finalist application,” said Broom, the son of Wayne and Tanja Broom.
Broom is a Superintendent’s Scholar and member of the National Honor Society and the varsity golf team. He plans to attend Baylor University to major in neuroscience.
Bonner is an Eagle Scout, a member of the varsity tennis team and vice president of the National Honor Society. He plans to attend Texas A&M University.
The National Merit Scholarship Program said about 7,500 people nationwide will be awarded a merit scholarship from the organization.