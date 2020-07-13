Belton City Council members will talk about Confederate Park’s name during a work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.
The Ex-Confederate Association of Bell County was explicit about who should use Confederate Park when the group gave 6 acres of land near Nolan Creek to the city of Belton.
The park’s deed, dated May 2, 1892, states the “property shall be held in trust for all time to come for the use and benefit of the white citizens of the city of Belton.”
Nearly 130 years later, the Belton City Council will begin discussing renaming Confederate Park.
That deed is one of several documents Belton Council members received ahead of their meeting.
“The public appreciates transparency, and the Belton City Council needs all available information on a topic prior to deliberations,” city spokesman Paul Romer said.
The city received two letters from residents asking for the Council to consider renaming Confederate Park.
Luke and Kayla Potts, the owners of Woodhouse Day Spa and Kona Ice, want a committee formed to find a new name for the park and the nearby Confederate Park Drive.
“The current names have become unwelcoming and controversial to residents and tourists, and do not represent the unity that is spread amongst our citizens,” they wrote.
Resident Douglas Brito wrote the other letter.
“I’ve lived in this city for eight years now. This city will always carry a special place in my heart. With that being said, it pains me to see how our town still glorifies the evils of our past by honoring the Confederacy,” Brito said.
No decisions on Confederate Park’s name will be made Tuesday.
“It has been discussed some for a few years now, and we recently received a formal request from a citizen,” Mayor Marion Grayson said. “We’ll discuss further at the meeting, and see what the consensus will be.”