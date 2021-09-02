Unwanted graffiti in Temple may soon start to disappear as city officials move forward on a new ordinance to get rid of it.
After a change to state laws in 2009, the Temple City Council finally voted unanimously Thursday on updating an ordinance that would allow it to comply with state law when removing graffiti. City officials said the updated nuisances ordinance would only remove unwanted graffiti, as there are some desired graffiti artworks around the city.
Buford Craig, director of Transform Temple, told the Council during a workshop in August that the change would allow the city to legally remove graffiti unlike what it does currently.
“The problem is that we had an issue that we didn’t have a legal way of addressing,” Craig said. “We have not had recently an influx of issues. We get two or three graffiti complaints a year, but it is out there and we had not acted on it because we have not had a way to act on it legally.”
Graffiti, Craig said, will be identified either by city employees while driving through the city or through complaints from building owners or neighbors.
Craig said if the city identifies a piece of graffiti, it will first send a letter to the property owner asking to remove it and a consent form. Owners wanting to keep the graffiti can then let the city know, with the city not moving forward with removal.
Those allowing the city to remove the graffiti, Craig said, will have the work done for free under state law.
Those who don’t give permission to the city, or don’t send back the letter, will then get a 15-day notice to remove the graffiti themselves. If the property owner doesn’t remove the graffiti, the city can then power wash or paint over it and charge the property owner for the work.
Shawn Reynolds, police chief of the Temple Police Department, said removing graffiti also serves as a crime prevention role.
Reynolds said graffiti can elevate tensions between gangs or other groups.
“If you have gang members, hybrid gangs or wannabe gang members, they will tag areas and geography,” Reynolds said. “That then creates more angst and elevates the angst between those two groups. So the more we can do to eliminate this from our community; there is a true crime prevention aspect to this.”
The ordinance will require a second reading for full, which will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.