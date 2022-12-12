Legacy bench

A new granite bench outside Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, the former segregated campus, honors the Dunbar High School valedictorians and salutatorians that graduated between the years of 1952 and 1968.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

The Temple Independent School District continued to pay homage to its formerly segregated Dunbar High School campus with a granite bench that was recently installed outside of the entranceway.

jvalley@tdtnews.com