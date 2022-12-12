The Temple Independent School District continued to pay homage to its formerly segregated Dunbar High School campus with a granite bench that was recently installed outside of the entranceway.
Each valedictorian and salutatorian that graduated between the years of 1952 and 1968 from the East Temple campus — which now operates as the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy — had their name inscribed on the seatback of the bench.
The project was donated by members from the class of 1965, according to Temple ISD.
“For years, the campus served as the site of the all-black high school in Temple and 1968 was the last year the building served as a high school,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “Now the bench will serve as a lasting legacy to the accomplishments of the students … and to the teachers and staff who served those students.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is confident that the new landmark will be a well-visited place in the Temple community in the years to come.
“This project has now come to fruition and it could not come at a better time — around the holidays when many come back to Temple to be with family members,” he said. “I am proud of the TISD board of trustees and our staff for the way we celebrate former and current student achievements. Celebrating those that we are responsible for is tightly woven in the fabric and culture of TISD.”
Ott added how the project is another example of how collaborative work can produce something special.
“In my mind, this is a thoughtful approach to doing the right thing,” he said. “We are proud of those that walked the hallways before us.”
In August 2021, Temple ISD unveiled approximately $9.3 million in improvements to the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, including permanent graphics in the foyer that depict the campus’ decades of history.
“We’re really paying homage to the history of Meridith-Dunbar,” Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, told the Telegram at the time. “There’s a (graphic) on one of the walls where kids can give (National Football League Hall of Famer) Joe Greene a high five, and then another wall with a timeline of the campus’ history ... from when it opened in the ‘50s all the way through 2021.”
Sonjanette Crossley, an alumna of Dunbar High’s last graduating class in 1968, was one of the many who loved the effort placed into renovations and what the campus has evolved into.
“We have a legacy still and these children will be standing on the shoulders of this community, of this city, of this district, and those of us that take pride in going to this school,” she said during the public unveiling. “This is a zone where you’re going to be turned into everything you are destined to become, because … every one of us is supposed to be somebody.”