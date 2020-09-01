MOODY — A wildfire on Monday consumed more than 230 acres north of Moody in McLennan County.
The fire, contained by Monday evening, was near Box Ranch Road and Mockingbird Lane, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service — which named the wildfire the Box Ranch Fire.
Fire departments from many nearby communities joined the effort to contain and extinguish the fast-moving blaze.
The Lone Star State Incident Management Team of the Texas A&M Forest Service said at 8:30 p.m. Monday that the 237-acre fire was 85 percent contained.
The intense heat from temperatures exceeding 100 degrees — plus the heat index from 107-111 degrees — quickly drained firefighters. However, no one was injured, officials said.
A heat advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday with heat indexes up to 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
However, a multi-day rain event is forecast for at least the rest of this week for North and Central Texas — which should decrease fire activity, the Forest Service said.