State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, has a simple message for the Texas House Redistricting Committee: He wants House District 55 to remain intact.
“Redistricting is probably the most contentious event of any legislative session,” Shine said. “We certainly had a very contentious series over election integrity, but those don’t even hold a torch to what’s going to be happening in redistricting.”
The Temple legislator stressed that House District 55 should not change, as its population is within 5 percent of 194,000 people — a new Census data requirement.
“Fortunately for us in House District 55, we are within 4.7 percent … of the population you should have in a district,” he said. “So our message to the (Texas House Redistricting Committee) is going to be that we have community interest ... that (House District 55) doesn’t really need to be changed. We don’t need to add any population and we don’t need to take away any population.”
However, Shine understands that some Texas districts need to be resized.
“If you don’t make any changes to us, that allows you to spend more time with those districts that need to have changes,” he said.
The third special session, which begins at 10 a.m. Monday, will discuss on redistricting, restrictions on transgender athletes, allocation of federal COVID-19 relief funds, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the legality of certain outdoor restraints for dogs.
However, some community leaders from Bell County have already begun testifying before the Texas House Redistricting Committee on House District 55’s current boundaries.
Temple ISD school board president Dan Posey and vice president Ronnie Gaines were among the leaders that testified on Monday.
“Shine asked a number of citizens to attend and support House District 55 in the redistricting process,” Posey told the Telegram. “It was a show of support for Shine and for the district … so the message was to just keep our district the way it is.”
Gaines agreed, and said he was happy to testify in support of House District 55.
“I thought it was great,” he told the Telegram. “I think it’s something that we need to give (Shine) our support on, because he supports us so much in this district. He keeps us informed of all the things that are going on in the state ... so we felt it was important for us to support him.”
Like his Temple neighbors, Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter favors the current alignment and emphasized how many communities within House District 55’s boundaries often collaborate on projects together.
“We’re currently spending several millions of dollars to develop the increased capacity of our joint sewer plant, which serves all of the city of Belton and a large part of the city of Temple,” Carpenter told the Texas House Redistricting Committee. “The city governments (of Belton and Temple) have learned that despite their animosity on Friday nights during football season … to get along and accomplish things together. ‘Beltonians’ and ‘Templeites’ alike have been well served and well represented by the current district alignment for many years. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it … and we feel that Representative District 55 is not broken.”
If redistricting does not get settled during the third special session, Shine anticipates that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will issue a proclamation for a fourth special session.
“Hopefully, we will be able to get redistricting done and accomplished in this special session to be able to hold primary elections as scheduled on March 1,” Shine said. “That is the objective that we have.”