HARE — At the approximate midway mark of the sparsely populated 17-mile stretch of FM 1331 that connects State Highway 95 in Circleville with FM 486 south of San Gabriel is an unlikely oasis for motorists if they so desire to partake.
Just off to the side of the road in the tiny, unincorporated community of Hare in the northeast corner of Williamson County sits an unmanned wooden chest with a water jug tied to it. Beside the chest is a large two-sided white wooden placard with black lettering inviting passersby to enjoy a cold drink for $1 apiece based on the “honor system.”
It’s an unusual, yet refreshing invitation that harkens back to an era when niceties and human trust were the norm in a town whose most productive days are well back in the rearview mirror.
“I just thought it would be a nice thing to do,” said Lynda O’Donoghue, who has set up the iced drink chest the last seven years in front of the residence where she lives with her husband. “There’s nothing out here. There’s nowhere to get a drink when you’re out riding around here.”
The O’Donoghues live in a structure that has been part of the Hare decor for more than a century. Over the years it served as a cattle slaughterhouse and was the primary general store in town. Lastly, it was the O’Donoghues’ bar and restaurant called Pancho & Lefty’s named for the Townes Van Zandt-penned story song made famous by Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard.
The restaurant was a popular, off-the-beaten path stop that offered lived music to go with cheeseburgers, beverages and other delights for a decade. At one time the couple offered $500 to any patron who could eat their 8-pound, 3-ounce burger within three hours. They only had to pay up a few times.
Pancho & Lefty’s ran out of steam by 2013 and the O’Donoghues shut down the establishment. But they didn’t leave Hare. In reality, they moved to Hare. The couple raised three children and commuted from Georgetown. Once the restaurant ceased and the kids were grown, the pair renovated the kitchen and office area to make it their home.
“It’s big enough to live in,” said Lynda, whose husband Mike makes guitar pickups for a living. “I’m happy being out here. We lived in a neighborhood where the houses were all close together. We raised the kids and had a pool for them. It was a nice house.
“Out here I’ve got the longhorns to look at on my right and the road and field in front and that’s enough.”
Situated just a few miles from Granger Lake, legend has it that Hare derived its name from an abundance of cottontail rabbits who co-mingled with the early settlers in the late 19th century. The town’s population never officially reached 100, but it had most of the amenities expected from a rural farming community: a school, churches, a drugstore, a gin, a blacksmith and doctors residing there. Hare often shared social resources and business with nearby Laneport and even had a newspaper, the Laneport and Hare News, for a time in the 1920s.
About the only business still in operation is Richard’s Repair Service located next to the O’Donoghues, which tackles large machines.
And, of course, there is Lynda’s cold drink stand.
Those who pull off the road for refreshment will find assorted soft drinks — on this day it was Diet Cokes, Dr Peppers and Fanta Orange — and bottled water.
“Fantas go really fast,” Lynda said. “Dr Peppers go like crazy. We usually have Cokes and Diet Cokes, sometimes Sprite. Nothing too strange.”
If drivers would like to get out of the car to enjoy their beverage of choice, they are welcome to sit on the “Truth Bench” parked in the shaded porch of the old restaurant and imbibe. The bench was black during its years in front of the establishment and was generally referred to as the truth bench. Lynda recently painted it white and with the words “Truth Bench” in black letters to make it official.
“We all knew it was a truth bench,” she said. “When people went out to talk, they would tell their stories.”
Although they are no longer in the restaurant business, the O’Donoghues still maintain a night-owl lifestyle. Lynda fills the ice chest every night and it remains ready for the taking around the clock. The drink stand is a year-round endeavor, not just a summertime treat, except for a couple of weeks a year the O’Donoghues get away on vacation.
Is it a money-making venture? She usually makes enough to pay the electric bill every month.
Is she taken advantage of by folks stealing free beverages? Not really. In fact, many patrons leave thank you notes which she treasures. On occasion, she will get a note that someone took a drink without paying because they didn’t have a dollar on them but will pay the next time they come through.
“It’s nothing they have to do,” Lynda said. “Most people are honest. Most people are nice.”