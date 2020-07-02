A former Temple Independent School District teacher was released from the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a personal recognizance bond, according to Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.
Jennifer Hoelscher, 35, of Temple, is charged with an improper relationship between educator and student. She will be represented by Temple attorney Michael White.
An arrest affidavit obtained Thursday said Hoelscher and student began meeting after she gave the student a ride home from football games.
Her bond was originally set at $100,000, but White said Bell County 27th District Court Judge John Gauntt approved his request for a PR bond. Several conditions were imposed on Hoelscher, which included the wearing of a GPS monitor.
Hoelscher resigned Feb. 4 from her position after the district began steps to put her on administrative leave. Hoelscher began her position as an English intervention teacher in August 2016, Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott previously said.