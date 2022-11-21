Belton Police are urging residents to sign up for the department’s vacation watch program if they plan on traveling for Thanksgiving.
“Are you hitting the road for the holidays? Don’t tell social media, tell us!” Belton Police said in a social media port on Twitter.
Belton spokeswoman Candice Griffin said residents can sign up online at www.beltontexas.gov/vw or an application can be picked up inside the Belton Police Department lobby, 711 E. Second St.
“Benefits include an extra set of eyes on your home while you are away,” Griffin said.