Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott believes this year’s standardized testing scores across Texas speak for itself.
On Monday, the Texas Education Agency revealed that in-person learners’ 2021 standardized testing results were “appreciably higher” than their peers enrolled under remote instruction — a notable consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath credited school districts, like Temple ISD, that prioritized the availability of in-person instruction.
“When students come into Texas public schools, they are well-served by Texas educators — a fact that these scores confirm,” he said in a news release. “But it is also painfully clear that the pandemic had a very negative impact on learning.”
TEA officials observed four key changes during the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) exams this past spring: the number of students not meeting grade level expectations increased from 2019, mathematics saw the sharpest decline in student proficiency, districts with higher percentages of virtual learners experienced greater declines and districts with higher percentages of in-person learners avoided most declines.
Ott told the Telegram how these statewide results only validated what administrators saw at their campuses.
“Seeing this kind of data, I don’t know how a superintendent can stand up and support something that is grossly ineffective for students,” he said. “Obviously, I know that school districts needed to provide families with the option of remote or in-person instruction during the pandemic … but making a decision for the following year is much different.”
Temple ISD, which had a 52 percent in-person enrollment on Sept. 8, concluded the 2020-21 school year with 92 percent of its students on campus.
Now, Temple ISD will only offer in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year — a decision that Belton ISD also made.
However, Ott said it was an easy decision to make after administrators and the school board collaborated with the Bell County Public Health District.
“I’m not naive to the fact that there’s a place for (remote learning) but when students are in public schools, they learn a lot more than academics,” Ott said. “There is social and emotional learning … and all other kinds of things that you don’t get to experience remotely.”
Morath, who noted that parents can log into TexasAssessment.gov to access their student’s spring scores, said educators should not let these results be disheartening.
“Our teachers and school leaders are building action plans to support students in the new school year,” Morath said. “Armed with the best information, working closely together, and with significant new supports from the Texas Legislature, we will provide stronger academic growth for students than ever before.”
Like Morath, Ott understands the need for additional resources to address any losses in learning.
The Temple ISD superintendent said his district will take a step toward that goal when the school board considers a proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year.
“The adopted budget will include many additional programs and services for addressing both academic learning loss and social and emotional learning loss as well,” he said.
To view TEA’s statewide STAAR analysis reports, visit: http://tea.texas.gov/staar/rpt/sum.