The city of Temple will celebrate puppies during the Pawz on the Plaza event Saturday.
The event, held in celebration of National Puppy Day, will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 Santa Fe Way (West Avenue A) in downtown Temple
Event activities will include on-site pet illustrations, dog trick-show performances, a “Treat Trail” along the Santa Fe Market Trail, professional photo opportunities and a vendor market, according to a city of Temple news release.
The event is free, but guests are encouraged to bring pet food for donation to the Temple Animal Shelter. Pet food should be sealed in the original containers and will not be accepted if expired. Donations can be dropped off on-site at the Temple Parks and Recreation Department tent, the release said.
For more information, visit templeparks.com.