Temple firefighters noticed a musty smell at Fire Station No. 3 about a week before the staff was relocated to a nearby EMS facility because of mold.
City spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said officials are uncertain how long firefighters were working with mold at the facility, 3606 Midway Drive, since there was no visible mold, which can lead to health issues.
“There was no visible mold only a musty smell during high temperature periods,” she said.
No health issues, aside from seasonal allergies, have been reported by the staff, Arreguin said.
On Thursday evening, the city announced Temple Fire & Rescue staff had temporarily relocated to a Temple EMS station at 2986 S. Thornton Lane.
While crews are relocated, the city will expedite some additional renovations that were scheduled for the building. Renovations are expected to take about three months, Arreguin said.
Residents will not experience a change in response times.
“Since crews were able to co-locate with Temple EMS just a few blocks away, no significant response time issues are expected or being seen,” she said.
Crews will be in and out of the station throughout the course of the renovations, Arreguin said.
Other Temple & Fire facilities have been checked for mold.
“TFR has checked other stations for mold,” Arreguin said. “Most recently, Station No. 4 due to a roofing leak. That roof has now been replaced. And Station No. 6 about two years ago due to a drainage issue which has been repaired. Neither of those tests indicated a mold issue.”
Meanwhile, Temple Fire Station No. 5 — shuttered in June after a kitchen fire damaged the facility — remains closed as construction is underway to repair the station.
“Station No. 5 repairs are underway and progressing well,” Arreguin said. “We have had a couple of delays due to material availability.”