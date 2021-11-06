Fire safety was the theme of Family Day on Saturday at Temple’s Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B.
Don Crider and Vickie Spencer, museum volunteers, greeted families inside the front door and handed out stickers and fire safety booklets.
Crider pointed out that Temple Fire & Rescue had a fire engine on display out front, where firefighters were talking to children and their parents. Inside the lobby were information tables by Boy Scouts of America and Temple Public Library. There also were several craft tables, he said, and the barrel train was running outside.
“This is a place of fun,” he said. “We try to make it fun for everybody.”
Spencer handed out an information card about Santa at the Depot, which will be a little different, she said.
“This year it’s by ticket only, so the museum can plan ahead,” she said.
People can get the $5 tickets online but not at the door, she said. Also, the Dec. 4 program will be moved to 5-8 p.m., she said. “You must have a ticket to enter,” she stressed.
The fire safety booklet had a page on smoke jumpers, who are firefighters airlifted into a fire zone for initial attack on remote fires. The museum will have more about smoke jumpers in its exhibit, “Facing the Inferno,” which opens Nov. 20.
The fire safety booklet also told how helicopters are used in fighting forest fires. One page illustrated a firefighter’s equipment. Another gave a short history of women firefighters, dating from Molly Williams in New York City in about 1815.
Women also became firefighters during World War II, the booklet said, to replace the men who had been called into the military. The booklet also has a section about Dalmatians and why they are associated with firefighters. For one, in the early days, the Dalmatians had a calming effect on the horses used to pull firefighting wagons.
In the museum lobby, Brian Geiger of Belton shepherded his children, Daniel, 3, Hannah, 5, and David, 7, at a craft table, using scissors to make a “fire Dalmatian.”
“We came last month,” he said.
Hannah wore a red plastic fire hat given to the children by the firefighters. She wasn’t sure she had it on right.
Geiger said they planned on doing some of the other crafts.
“We might ride the barrel train,” he said.
Sarah Smith and Sarah Fowler, Scout leaders for Pack 101 and Troop 101, said their Cub Scouts were handing out distribution bags for the Food for Families drive. People can fill them with canned goods and drop them off at the Nov. 19 food drive at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, she said.
“You can use any bag,” she said. “Scouts are helping get the word out and helping to collect.”
At one of the craft tables, Quinn Lear of Belton and a friend, Phuont Tran of Temple, were helping his daughter, Leona, who said she will be 3 in December.
“She loves cutting things up,” he said. “The goal is to make something like this.”
He held up a crown made of paper. Leona appeared to be making confetti.
“We come pretty much every month,” he said. “She loves this park right there, with the swings, and we can watch the trains go by. And she likes going in the trains.”
Elodia Reina of Cyclone watched over her great-great niece, Aubrey, 9.
“We got here a little while ago,” she said. “She’s been busy with all of the activities. She took a train ride — the barrel train. She’s having a good time.”
Reina said it was their first time at the family day and that she was waiting for her son-in-law and her daughter, Richard and Alana Stoneburner of Temple. “They’re bringing their three children — my grandkids — oh, there they are!”
For Ilianna, 7, Micah, 5, and Carver, 3, it was the first time at Family Day, their mom said.
She said she found out about it on Facebook and that Micah had been asking about the dangers of smoke inhalation.
“I thought this would be a good event for him to come to and ask questions,” she said.
Out behind the museum lobby, a small crowd waited for a turn on the barrel train. Among them were Jason and Ashley Cobb of Temple and their three children, Ruby, 7, Judson, 4, and Wilder, 2.
After the train ride, Jason said, they would probably check out the museum for the crafts.