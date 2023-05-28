This past Memorial Day weekend 80 years ago was like no other. It was a time for sadness and loss. The weekend also marks the beginning of a remarkable advancement in military prowess.
Memorial Day weekend 1943 was significant in Bell County history. It was several days filled with contrasts — painful yet filled with anticipation because what was then called “Camp Hood” announced big changes.
Memorial Day originated in 1868 as Decoration Day after the Civil War, when the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans, established it as national observance to honor Union war dead.
By the early 20th century, Union and Confederate memorial traditions celebrated in different months, competed for attention. Bell County residents participated in both Union and Confederate observances.
However, World War I expanded to honor those who have died in all U.S. wars, shifting focus to larger, more ominous overseas conflicts.
World War II changed Memorial Day’s meaning even further. Long considered an official holiday, most enjoyed a day off from work. However, chairman of the federal war production board in mid-May 1943 called for regular, full-time schedules in essential war industries to work over the Memorial and Independence Day weekends. He recommended that civic observances could be held on Sundays.
The U.S. had entered the war in December 1941; by May 1943, while the Allies had gained some victories, so had the Axis powers. Soldiers slogged on in Europe and on Pacific Islands, but by mid-1943, victory was still far away.
It was a time for tributes to the fallen and the expectation that the Allies eventually would succeed on war fronts in Asia and Europe.
Despite all the hopeful bravado, the war would grind on for two more years.
Meanwhile, newspapers ran front-page lists of war casualties from the Central Texas region. The lists had swollen since the attack on Pearl Harbor because of the fighting in North Africa.
In just one month, the roll call of local casualties grew by 10 deaths, 12 missing in action and 23 prisoners of war. Each name was accompanied by the names of the next of kin.
The Associated Press also reported that the Memorial Day holiday death toll was just half of previous years. Only five Texans died in highway or violent deaths over the long holiday.
The drop was attributed to the war. If there was any consolation in the bleak war news, Memorial Day 1943 was among the safest holiday weekends in years. Only 154 nationwide died over the three-day holiday weekend, compared to 304 in 1942 and an average of 400 annually.
Only five died in Texas traffic accidents — a remarkable record.
The drop in deaths was attributed to war factors — a ban on pleasure driving, people working over the holiday in war plants, and the massive shift of civilians into the armed forces.
Fewer people on the road meant fewer deaths — bittersweet consolation for the bad news overseas.
During the same Memorial Day weekend, newspapers reported promising news. “These spring-clad Texas hills, lair of lurking tank destroyers, will burgeon more bad news for the Axis,” the story began.
North Camp Hood
On May 29, that Sunday before Memorial Day Monday, what was then called “North Camp Hood” (now officially renamed North Fort Cavazos) was officially dedicated, then the Army’s largest tank destroyer center 4 miles south of Gatesville. Camp Hood had been opened about a year in 1942.
Occupying the north end of the vast camp, the center was home to 35,000 troops for basic training as tank destroyer forces. The area for training activities comprised 160,000 acres and brought the actual strength of Camp Hood to 80,000 total.
The north camp included a huge hillside amphitheater that could accommodate 8,000 soldiers for mass instruction and recreation.
Lt. Gen. Lesley James McNair (1883-1944), commander of the U.S. ground forces, officially opened the camp. He had returned from Africa, where he was wounded in action.
Considered by his peers “the brains of the Army,” McNair introduced his methods of military education and training at the camp.
McNair told the assembled audience of an estimated 9,000 military and civilian guests that the tank destroyer replacement training center “was created with an idea of defeating the German panzers which overran France.”
During the ceremonies and, despite the presence of thousands of civilian onlookers, the regular training program proceeded without interruption.
On the firing range, news reports included descriptions of all-African American crews firing at stationary and moving targets a half mile away. Soldiers also fired antiaircraft guns at balloons and toy airplanes catapulted into the air — all part of the regular training.
McNair and his troops understood that the war paused for no one.