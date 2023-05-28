McCloskey Army Hospital

Wounded soldiers recovering at McCloskey Army Hospital in Temple during World War II gather in downtown to consider a site for a memorial for their comrades who had been killed during the war. Opened in 1942, the hospital was renowned as a surgical and rehabilitation center. It later became the Central Texas Veterans Center.

 Collection of Weldon Cannon and Patricia Benoit

This past Memorial Day weekend 80 years ago was like no other. It was a time for sadness and loss. The weekend also marks the beginning of a remarkable advancement in military prowess.

pbenoit@tdtnews.comÂ 