A Temple man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a Saturday morning collision between two vehicles.
Juan Lopez Lumbreras, 49, was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m. by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman after a red sedan collided with a tractor-trailer at about 2:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Airport Road.
Lumbreras died of blunt force injuries, Coleman said.
Coleman ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
A total of three people, including Lumbreras, were in the red sedan, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
The two survivors were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, but their conditions weren’t known Tuesday.
The crash is under investigation, Weems said.