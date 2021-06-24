A $216,451,423 proposed budget for the city of Temple for fiscal year 2022 was unveiled Thursday afternoon, calling for adding police and other positions to deal with continued growth.
The proposed budget is subject to adjustments and approval from the City Council.
The previous fiscal year, facing the unknowns of the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s proposed budget was $169.4 million — spending about $26 million less than the previous year with plans to cut back on projects and the expansion of some city services. The city adopted a budget of $174,611,505 for fiscal year 2021.
“The focus of the FY 2022 proposed budget is on enhancing our service levels while responding to the growth of our community, and doing so in a way that maintains the financial health of the city,” the proposal says.
It estimates that the tax rate would be lowered by one cent per $100 valuation, pending the release in July of the certified tax rolls.
The proposal notes that the top area of revenue for city coffers is sales taxes, which would account for about 31 percent of revenue compared to about 21 percent for property taxes.
Asked about sales taxes during the COVID-19 crisis last year, City Manager Brynn Myers said, “We did incredibly well through the pandemic,” noting that city staff budgeted extremely conservatively and “thankfully we were wrong in a good way” in that sales tax revenues didn’t suffer as much. There were a couple of months in the onset where there were slight dips, Myers said, but then they saw actual growth.
Public safety
Among the larger growth areas proposed is the bolstering of public safety.
“Protecting our public safety is a top priority for the city of Temple in providing a community where businesses can thrive and residents want to call home,” Myers said in the proposal.
Currently, the city is having a tough time recruiting police officers, in part because of a difficulty nationally and in part because other area cities offer higher salaries, Myers said. Entry-level pay for Temple is $45,000, with nearby cities paying in the high $50,000 to $60,000, she said.
Temple Police has between 15 to 20 vacancies, she said.
The budget financial plan recommends adding a total of 33 sworn police officer positions and five civilian positions over the next seven years.
Temple officials also plan on expanding the number of patrol districts in the city from eight to 10 to deal with growth over the next three years, hoping to add 15 officers and four sergeants, along with going from 8- to 10-hour shifts to allow for doubling up on patrols during peak periods.
The proposal asks the Council to consider having fire department districts for east and west of Interstate 35, with extra units assigned to some of the outlying fire stations to have better response times in case of multiple events.
Other areas where spending and customer rates should increase include solid waste and the water and wastewater fund.
“A $1.05 per month rate adjustment is proposed for residential solid waste services,” the proposal said, with commercial rates proposed to increase about 5.7 percent.
A rate adjustment of 25 cents per 1,000 gallons is proposed for water and wastewater volumetric rates, the proposal said.
Myers said that would cover both capital and operational spending. Among the things it hopes to cover includes breakage in pipes and expansion of water and wastewater treatment.
The proposal also includes addition of three new solid waste routes, one each for residential garbage, residential recycling and commercial garbage.
Myers said the city is proposing to allocate funds for park improvements as the proposed parks bond, originally planned to go before voters last year, was canceled due to the pandemic. She said the bond could come before residents again in the fall of 2023.
The city is proposing to establish an annual $500,000 Parks Replacement Capital Improvement Program that will work to fix aging park infrastructure without waiting for a bond.
The budget also calls for a parking manager position to be added, in an effort to handle the administration of the two upcoming city-owned parking garages that will begin construction this fall.
Mobility plan
City staffers are in the process of developing a Mobility Master Plan. Myers said already identified is the need to provide routine maintenance to keep roads in shape, which prevents more costly repairs down the line.
She said staff has looked at every single one of the about 450 miles of roads the city is responsible for, not counting Texas Department of Transportation roads. The proposal recommends increasing the allocation for routine pavement maintenance by $250,000 per year until fiscal year 2028. This would come to a total of $1.75 million a year that would continue to be maintained.
A new category proposed in the budget is Communication and Collaboration, which Myers explained took programs that were previously under other categories to focus them more. Among the collaboration issues include working closely with other government entities, Myers said, such as education partners, cities, Bell County and the state and federal government.