Using as formidable a voice that her petite frame could muster, Dr. Anne Penney Newton cautioned her science students at Temple College that she expected them to learn.
She warned them, “You better really know this material because someday I might be lying in a hospital bed looking up at you as my caregiver, and I want you to know what you’re doing.”
“There were a number of students who ran for the door,” said her TC colleague, Dr. Weldon Cannon, “but there were many more who stayed because they were there to learn biology.”
And learn they did.
In her 65-year career as a TC biology and science professor, administrator and trustee, she was responsible for thousands of students going on to science and health care careers. No one else has had as long an association with the college in its 97-year history.
The Newton Science Building was named in 1970 in her honor for her years of service an instructor and Biology Department chairman.
Among her students was Dr. Robert Pryor, retired pediatric intensive care physician and former president of Scott & White Healthcare, who first met her in 1969 as an incoming TC freshman.
“She was challenging, but she prepared me so well,” Pryor said. “She gave students a tremendous start because she had a talent for taking a difficult subject and making it your own. You never wanted to disappoint her.”
Pryor credited her with giving him a solid foundation in the sciences that influenced the rest of his career. “She was the most amazing teacher. I’ve had many university professors along the way — Baylor, University of Texas Medical School, Arizona State, Johns Hopkins and Harvard. She was the most positive influence on my life,” he said. “She was dear friend and mentor. We maintained a relationship long after I left TC. I would call her for advice. I knew she was always there for me. I’ll miss her so much.”
Born in Hillsboro in 1928, she earned a degree in biology from Mary Hardin-Baylor College in 1947 with hopes of attending medical school.
Newton was hired to teach biology and microbiology at Temple College in 1948. She earned two doctorates —in biology from Texas A&M University at College Station and in administration from the University of Texas at Austin.
Her first classes were in the cramped basement of Temple High and composed of student nurses from nearby medical centers. In 1957, she and her lab equipment moved to the new campus. She frequently recounted how mischievous students tied a plastic skeleton model on her car trunk so it would bounce and wave as it made the journey to the south side.
Students came to admire her energy, knowledge and patience. In 1958, Leopard Tales, the college’s student newspaper, described her as an “attractive, energetic pedagogue (who) bubbled when talking about her job. Mrs. Newton, one word to you, we need and want more teachers with your enthusiasm for teaching and for helping your students.”
Newton diligently studied for each class. “The preparation and presentation are a challenge, and the responses are often surprising,” she said. “Learning is something I like to do, and even more, I like to share what I learn in a way that the knowledge may be useful to the people who are in my classes.”
After her retirement in 1993, capping off 45 years of classroom teaching, she was elected to the college’s board of trustees the following year and the TC Foundation Board.
She served as trustee when Dr. Marc Nigliazzo arrived in 1995 to become TC president (he is now president of Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen). Her insights and wisdom were immensely valuable as trustees grappled with growing challenges.
“She absolutely loved Temple College and its students, and its faculty, and its staff, and there was no limit to the effort she was willing to make to serve all three,” Nigliazzo said. “I marveled at her determination (some would call it stubbornness) and her caring concern (most would call it love) when it came to teaching well, to caring for the students while challenging them, to supporting the faculty while never compromising her expectations of them, while assuring encouragement and fair treatment of the staff while pushing them to exceed their expectations often of themselves — and that included college presidents.”
“She could be stubborn and downright hard-headed sometimes when engaging other members of the board, but if you looked at those situations, it was not about ‘getting her way.’ It was about wanting to do the right thing for the college, for its faculty, for its staff, and for the communities that it served,” he added.
Jennifer Graham, former TC Foundation director, found Newton’s insights and institutional memory valuable tools for fundraising and promoting the college’s mission.
“Her knowledge of the inner workings of academia, the community and the students helped shape the services and programs that made the educational experience at Temple College exemplary. She gave significantly to the Leopard Loan program as well as to the endowment she established for science students,” Graham said.
Newton retired from the board in 2012 — closing the final chapter of a total of 65 years of service. Even after her “second retirement,” she remained engaged and interested in the college and its students — well into her 90s.
Her greatest achievement was in the thousands of students whom she taught, mentored and guided.
“That’s right, thousands of students,” Nigliazzo added. “They gained the opportunity to become college graduates who might never have believed that transformation was possible for them — were it not for Temple College and an incredible lady.”
“TC is now a shining example of everything a community college should be,” Newton said. “Lives have been changed at Temple College. I’ve watched it happen.”