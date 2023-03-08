Anne Penney Newton, 94, of Temple died Monday, January 30, 2023. A service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 Main Street, Temple, TX 76501.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Temple College Foundation, 2600 South 1st St. Temple, TX 76504, or Christ Episcopal Church, 300 Main Street, Temple, TX 76501.