Sydney Orlowski, 16, a member of the Eagles Wings Homeschool Band and the daughter of Natalie and Jason Orlowski of Temple, has been named an All-State Musician and a member of the All-State Band by the Texas Music Educators Association.
Out of more than 50,000 students who entered the year-long competition, Orlowski was one of 1,860 students named to 2021 All-State organizations, including bands, jazz ensembles, orchestras, mariachi ensembles and choirs, said her band director, Amanda Duggan.
“This is very encouraging,” Duggan said. “It is an extremely high honor to have a student placed in the All-State Band. Given this year’s unique challenges, earning this honor reflects these students’ extraordinary commitment and work toward musical excellence.”
On Mondays, Duggan and two other directors meet with the Eagles Wings Homeschool Band, which has about 30 members, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple, Duggan said. The band has three different levels, so it amounts to practicing two hours in an ensemble, she said. In addition, Katie Kelley gives Orlowski private flute lessons once a week.
“She deserves some credit for training Sydney in the flute,” Duggan said.
Orlowski composes music and the band has played some of her pieces, the director said. She also does dual credit courses at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“She wants to pursue music as a career in some capacity,” Duggan said.
The competition tryouts are usually done in the blind, she said, but this year the students had to make and upload a recording.
The competitive process began last fall, and included District, Region and Area levels, Duggan said. This was Orlowski’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization.
“TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State audition process to promote students’ dedication to their musical knowledge and skill and to encourage educators to support their students in this development,” Duggan said.
The competition process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA regions, she said. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. Because of the impact of the pandemic, TMEA will not host a 2021 performance event.
The TMEA has more than 13,500 school music educators. More about TMEA and its 100-year history is at www.tmea.org/centennial.