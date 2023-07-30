A warming trend that started yesterday in Central Texas is expected to continue today, with temperatures ranging from 100 to 110, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said in its online forecast discussion.
Heat wave expected to get hotter before it begins to cools off
Larry Causey
