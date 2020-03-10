A reprimand received by a finalist for the Temple Police Department chief’s position reportedly was not for the actual shredding of a Use of Force report but for how he failed to ensure the report was submitted properly.
The city of Temple was aware of a document shredding authorized by one of the final three candidates —Arlington Police Department Deputy Chief James Lowery — city spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said Monday.
The original Use of Force document connected to Lowery and two other officers was shredded and only a photocopy of the original remains, according to the Arlington Municipal Patrolman’s Association.
The association included copies of the statements from those involved, as well copies of the police department’s general orders.
Not ‘clean copy’
Arlington Police Department’s general orders don’t have procedures for rough drafts and outlines when filling out documents, according to the association. The document had comments written on it, as well as mark outs, and it wasn’t a “clean copy.”
Lowery told two officers to shred the handwritten form after an electronic copy was filled out. He told one officer it was out of concern for the officer who did the report because he didn’t want anyone to think the document was changed. That officer didn’t shred the handwritten form, and a lieutenant took it from him and shredded it.
Several days later, Lowery told the officer who didn’t shred the form that he was turning in the electronic copy to Internal Affairs.
Lowery’s point of view in his statement was that he did nothing wrong. He believed it was important that every item on the original report was identical, including the date and time. Lowery also believed the first document was in a draft format, he said.
The Arlington department’s general orders say, “Documents and reports created in the course of business for the Arlington Police Department are government property subject to legal restrictions on access and release.”
Lowery didn’t return a Telegram phone call Tuesday. He also was involved in an officer-involved shooting that Simmons said city staff was not aware of in which he was exonerated in 1992 after an allegation that he used excessive force, according to court records.
An information sheet put together by Strategic Government Resources, the city’s consulting firm, said the ideal candidate for Temple “will be a genuine and authentic leader who will foster transparency and engagement throughout the organization.”
A Telegram call to Strategic Government Resources wasn’t returned Tuesday.
“Mr. Lowery provided the search committee with that information in response to a question we asked during the evaluation of semifinalist candidates portion of our search process,” City Manager Brynn Myers said Tuesday. “As we perform our evaluation of finalist candidates and conduct the finalist interview process, we need to take this information into consideration along with Mr. Lowery’s credentials and experience.”
The city is currently on stage 5 of a process to evaluate the finalists, which is the phase where the recruiter is conducting comprehensive media searches on the three finalist candidates and comprehensive background investigation reports. The candidates are also completing a “first year game plan” assessment as part of this stage. This stage is currently underway and not yet complete, Myers said.
“The police chief is an incredibly important position for our organization and our community, and it is my goal that we conduct a thorough and inclusive process to ensure we select the very best candidate for this critical role,” Myers said.
The three finalists
The finalists will be interviewed by panelists selected by the city. The finalists include Assistant Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr. of the Houston Police Department and Deputy Chief Shawn Reynolds of Olathe, Kan., Police Department.
The trio are scheduled to be in town on Thursday, March 26, for interviews. Each candidate will rotate between three panels, with Myers getting reactions from each group on perceived strengths and possible weaknesses of each one. The candidates will follow those interviews with a tour of the town.
A reception open to the community will be 6-7:30 p.m. at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. Anyone can fill out anonymous surveys about their reactions to each candidate.
Temple Police staff will get a chance to meet the three candidates on March 27.
Myers will follow that meeting with one-on-one interviews for the three candidates.
The city had 56 applicants from 22 states, and 23 of them were from Texas.
The candidate qualifications include someone who believes in community policing and has a demonstrated record of working in partnership with communities.
“A strong background in developing and supporting youth-related education and diversion programs is essential,” the sheet said.
The vetting of the candidates includes a comprehensive questionnaire, online interviews, a psychometric assessment, a thorough media search and a rigorous background investigation, according to the city of Temple news release.