Food trucks and vendors are expected to flock into downtown Temple Saturday as part of an event for local residents.
The event is the Temple Small Business Coalition’s spring market and Food Truck Frenzy. The market and frenzy will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Temple City Hall parking lot, 2 N. Main St.
Organizers behind the free event are encouraging those who plan on attending to support the local businesses and entrepreneurs who will have stalls.
More than 60 vendors are expected to attend, with 17 of those being food trucks from all over the region.
In addition to food trucks and other vendors, the event will also include live music, a petting zoo and a bounce house. Music will start at 3:30 p.m., with attendees asked to bring their own chairs due to limited seating.