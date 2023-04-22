BELTON — About 40 people camped out in the expanded portion of Heritage Park this past weekend.
The family-oriented event began Friday evening and concludes about 10 a.m. today, said Matt Bates, the city’s director of public works who continues to oversee the parks and recreation department. Belton has been hosting the campout since the fall of 2020, he said.
On Friday, the campers pitched their tents and cooked a few things over open fires, he said. The city provided firewood and fire pits lined with stone blocks.
Saturday, the campers were up at 5:30 a.m. for coffee, biscuits and gravy. A food truck brought lunch, and pony rides were available afterward. The day was filled with archery, lawn games, fishing, kayaking, hayrides and other activities. A bonfire with a story time was on tap for that night.
“This is aimed at families who maybe don’t want to go camping out in the deep wilderness and maybe want to get used to it — get their toes in the water — in a relaxed, structured environment,” he said.
Tyson Friar of Harker Heights brought his two sons, Ezra, 10, and Dane, 6. This was their third campout in the park.
“It is one of the best-kept secrets in Belton,” he said of the event. “It’s so well-organized. They have everything you need, except you bring your own tent.”
There are a lot of activities and the parks and recreation staff members are “so courteous,” he said. There is a lot to keep the children occupied, he said, without the parents having to follow them around.
Every year his sons think they want to go fishing, he said.
“They check out a pole for five minutes from parks and recreation and realize why we don’t invest in gear,” he said.
“We’ve kayaked every year,” he said. “They have them all set up for us down at the boat launch.”
They cooked s’mores on the campfire Friday night, he said.
“The coals were still going this morning, so we sat by it and dried our wet shoes,” he said.
David Bell of Belton came with his brother’s family, John and Crystal Bell and their two daughters.
They roasted marshmallows and ate a hot dog supper around the campfire Friday night, he said.
“It reminds me of my Scouting days,” he said.
Kerwin Hudson, 15, of Killeen said he came with his parents, Timothy and Jigna Steward, and his sister, Divya. They participated in the campout the last two years.
“It’s a nice little family thing, to get us out,” he said. “It’s better this year, because we have a three-day event. Last year was only Saturday and Sunday.”
He said he likes camping and being outdoors.
“We’ll do archery at 3 p.m.,” he said. “We might go kayaking or fishing. It’s a nice day to picnic. Last year it was cold.”
Elizabeth Webb of Temple said she and her husband, Danny, and their two children, Alice and Andrew, came last year.
“It’s a great way to camp, to have fun activities to keep them entertained,” she said.