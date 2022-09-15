Temple may better live up to its title as the Wildflower Capital of Texas in the coming years thanks to an ordinance change approved Thursday.
The first reading of a change to the city’s code of ordinances was unanimously approved by the City Council Thursday. The change would allow areas of concentrated wildflower patches to be partially exempt from the city’s mowing requirements.
Current city ordinances allow residents to have patches of wildflowers grow up to 18 inches, twice the normal limit for grasses, between March 1 and May 31 each year.
The proposed ordinance would extend that period to July 15 each year, as a few local species of wildflower only release their seeds in the middle of July.
Mayor Tim Davis said he enjoys the city’s local wildflowers and hopes it will help beautify the city each year.
“Hopefully, this is something that encourages people and doesn’t motivate them to not mow their yard and (instead) buy a packet of wildflower seeds,” Davis said.
In 1989, in a push by then-state Rep. Dianne White Delisi, Temple was designated the Wildflower Capital of Texas by the state Legislature. (DeWitt County was added as a Texas wildflower capital by the Legislature in 1999.)
Officials said the change to the city’s ordinance came after requests from local residents as well as some members of the City Council.
In future years, residents who receive a code compliance notice from the city will be able to appeal it by pointing to concentrations of wildflowers.
Buford Craig, director of Transform Temple, said he is already planning to let some landowners, in areas of high wildflower concentrations, know about the change next year.
“On areas where it seems like there might be wildflowers, we are planning an insert … that will explain to (residents) about the wildflower exception,” Craig said.
City officials also suggested that inserts could also be included in water bills each year about mowing requirements.
“I think what could be really helpful is, right before growing season starts, we do an overall insert about high grass, weeds and what is required along with what exceptions there are,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “We can definitely do that.”
While many members of the Council were in support of the ordinance, at least one resident expressed concern.
Resident Alan Lytle said he has seen the care the city puts into maintaining certain fields of wildflowers and hopes residents will do the same.
“The city’s wildflower plots don’t have a lot of weeds in them, they go in and make them look very pretty,” Lytle said. “I would hope that the people who have these wildflower concentrations would do the same thing and make a bed of wildflowers.”
Unlike Temple, Belton doesn’t have a specific part of their ordinance that singles out wildflowers, city spokesman Paul Romer said. He said residents are able to grow their wildflowers within the existing health and sanitation section of their code of ordinances, which limits grass or weeds to 12 inches.
The Council is expected to vote on its second reading of the ordinance change at its 5 p.m. meeting on Oct. 6 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.