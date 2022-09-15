Blooming Indian blankets

Indian blanket wildflowers, also known as firewheels, are seen along an unfinished portion of Azalea Drive in South Temple. A member of the sunflower family, Indian blanket is native to the 48 contiguous states. They are known for their distinctive and colorful pinwheel-style blooms.

 Shane Monaco/Telegram

Temple may better live up to its title as the Wildflower Capital of Texas in the coming years thanks to an ordinance change approved Thursday.

