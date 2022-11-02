The College Board recently awarded nine Belton ISD students with academic honors through its National Recognition Programs, an initiative in its third year, for their performance on the Preliminary SAT.
featured
9 Belton ISD students get National Recognition honors for PSAT
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple woman charged with kidnapping in attempted H-E-B child abduction
- Letter to editor: Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Telegram’s 2022 Readers’ Choice winners announced
- UMHB plans multi-million dollar golf practice facility
- 3 Belton residents arrested in DPS marijuana bust
- Temple man indicted in prostitution sting
- ‘This is all my fault’: Temple teen was fatally shot at close range inside car, pathologist testifies
- Former teacher initially charged with felony sex crime pleads guilty to lesser charge
- Rogers woman charged with beating elderly parents
- Temple man injured in fight arrested on warrants