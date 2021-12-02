A bicyclist who was rolled into Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple almost two years ago with life-threatening injuries rode his bike from Austin to Temple Thursday to thank the staff that got him back on the road.
Josh Quigley was attempting to cycle across the world in 2019 when fate brought him to Temple during an 8-month expedition, which started about 15,000 miles prior in his native Scotland.
On Dec. 21, 2019, Quigley was cycling along State Highway 36 near Temple when he was hit by a vehicle going 70 miles per hour.
He spent several weeks recovering at the Temple hospital after he was thrown 50 feet and suffered several injuries, including a fractured skull and pelvis as well as 10 broken ribs.
“I’m very happy to be back in Texas,” Quigley said. “People always think I’m crazy when I say this, but what happened to me in Texas was genuinely the best thing that ever happened to me. Ever since I had that accident, it made me more determined to get back on my bike. For now, I just want to come to America and finish my bike around the world cycle.”
Quigley — who last year started a fundraiser for the hospital and raised more than $5,000 — said he wanted to make sure he stopped along his route to thank those that saved him and helped him achieve the world record of most miles biked in a week. He biked 2,179 miles.
“These guys put me back together and got me back in the bike,” he said. “It’s nice just to be able to come back and say thank you for saving my life. Thanks to you, I now have this world record.”
One of the staffers essential to mending Quigley was Baylor Scott & White Trauma Services Medical Director Justin Regner.
“I remember he was badly injured and not completely awake,” Regner said. “He had a number of injuries that were very concerning. The most concerning for him was his extremities fracture. The most concerning for us were injuries in the blood vessels near his brain.”
For Regner, Quigley’s triumphant recovery story helps others going through physical trauma know there is hope.
“Our goal is to get them back to who they used to be before the event,” he said. “His will and his drive are what set the precedent. All we can do is put their bones back together. Only he can put his life back together. That’s the real story that all our patients need to hear.”
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Samuel Nix was first at the scene of Quigley’s accident. Thursday’s gathering was the first time to see him since 2019.
“I tried to get there as quickly as I could,” Nix said. “I finished up the investigation and came into the hospital, and I was fully prepared that it was going to be a fatality. I went to the E.R., and they told me he was in trauma and that I could talk to him. One thing that stood out to me about (Quigley) was that he asked about the woman who struck him and wanted to know how she was doing. He’s just an inspiration.”
Laura Kincheloe was in charge of the unit that saw Quigley’s recovery.
“We were able to really work towards getting him back on the bike,” she said. “He was with us for a couple of weeks. He stayed very lighthearted throughout the ordeal.”
After his recovery, Quigley said he came back better than ever and knows that he can achieve anything he sets his mind to.
“Every time you go through something like this, you get back stronger,” he said. “After setting the records … I had another crash and was back in the hospital again with a broken elbow, shoulder and collarbone, and four ribs. I was in the same position (when I had the Texas accident). My first thought was, ‘I’m done, I’m not getting back into a bicycle ever again. I realized I had to get back on the bike. I’ve now come back from two major accidents, and both times I came back to set world records.”
Quigley’s relationship with his bike will not end anytime soon. He said cycling helped overcome addiction and reach higher goals in life.
“I got into cycling a few years ago because I was in a really dark place in my life,” he said. “I was really depressed and consuming too much alcohol. I was looking for something to make me feel better and be happier. For me, cycling keeps me fit, on the right path and keeps me away from drinking alcohol. One of my big dreams and goals is to be that guy that is 99 or a 100 running marathons and biking.”