The grand opening of a nature-themed community park in East Temple is set for next week.
The park at 1720 E. Downs Ave. will officially open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The event will be hosted by the city of Temple and Niagara Cares, the philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling Co.
“We are thrilled to introduce Prewitt Park to the neighborhood,” Temple Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said in a news release. “We’re grateful for the partnerships that made this park possible, and we can’t wait to see the community put it to use.”
Niagara Cares provided an $85,000 grant for the playground, which also received an additional $26,000 from the Target Corp. Connecting Communities to Outdoor Play initiative.
The grants resulted from a partnership with the National Recreation and Parks Association, which provides resources to local park and recreation professionals to connect children and families to the natural environment, encourage physical activity and ensure the health and sustainability of our communities.
The theme for Prewitt Park was decided after neighborhood residents submitted opinions for the park.
“We hope this interactive playground will help visitors learn about nature as they enjoy the amenities of Prewitt Park,” Beavers previously said.
Residents who live near the planned park were given a chance to vote for the playground’s design, which resulted in a tie between two options, city officials said. Representatives from Niagara Bottling Co. in Temple broke the tie and selected the winning design.
In the spring, the Temple City Council allocated $39,000 to complete the playground and other park amenities.
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said she believes the nature-themed park will be an asset for the community.
“Children love nature things….they’re very curious,” Morales told the Telegram. “I think it’s wonderful that the community supports the park and it will be a safe place for them. I’m excited about all the park improvements.”
Next Saturday, volunteers from the city of Temple and Niagara Bottling will complete finishing touches on landscaping around the park, the release said.
The grand opening event will begin at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided after the ceremony while supplies last, the city said.