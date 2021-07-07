A Taylor woman was killed Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer struck her as she stood near a disabled car on foggy U.S. Highway 79 near Gause, authorities said.
Stephanie Louisa Torres-Herrera, 29, was standing near a disabled 1997 Honda Civic when a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer drifted onto the eastbound shoulder and struck the woman, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
Visibility was limited by heavy fog in the area and was a factor in the death as Herrera and others tried to jump start the Honda, Washko said.
Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene by Milam County Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.
The drivers of tractor-trailer and the Honda had non-incapacitating injuries.
The crash investigation is active, Washko said.
The incident occurred about 2½ miles southwest of Gause in Milam County.