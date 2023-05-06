Spiritual health will be the focus on next Living Well in Bell series.
Retired Baylor Scott & White Health chaplain Judy Hoelscher will speak at the event, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in downtown Temple.
“Spirituality is a perspective on life and a way of living in the world with one another,” according to a news release from the Temple Community Clinic. “We will explore six common themes we encounter on the spiritual journey: forgiveness, interdependence and reciprocity, love and compassion, self-knowledge, and courage.”
Living Well in Bell is a free health education series supported by Temple Community Clinic. Sessions are designed to address issues that affect our overall wellbeing, including physical, emotional, social, spiritual, and financial health. Since there are many aspects in our day-to-day life that impact our wellbeing, Living Well in Bell exists to provide resources to help residents.
Sponsors include Living Well Aware, Altrusa International of Temple, Temple Founders Lions Club and the Temple Daily Telegram.