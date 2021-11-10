The Temple High School JROTC program will salute local heroes during a Pass In Review ceremony on Thursday — a Veterans Day tradition that the campus adopted in the mid-1990s.
The event, which will kick off at 9:30 a.m. in the Temple High School competition gym, will be open to the public, according to the Temple Independent School District.
“Sometimes people don’t understand how (a veteran’s) sacrifice can vary. It could be spending time away from family members during birthdays, or it could be coming back home with some significant injuries,” retired Maj. Gary Maki, an ROTC instructor at Temple High School, said. “So every year, we have a formal celebration where our intent is to celebrate our veterans … to make sure that they know that their sacrifice is not forgotten.”
Although this year’s celebration is being held inside, Maki is elated for the near 20-minute celebration to return to an in-person format.
“Normally, we’ve been outside at Wildcat Stadium, but with the uncertainty of the weather, we’re holding it inside,” Maki told the Telegram. “That still makes it exciting because there’s a lot of work involved. Our cadets have been practicing the routine for the past five and half weeks … and at the conclusion, family members, relatives and friends usually come down to say hi.”
His students say that this meet-and-greet establishes a great opportunity for chatting with veterans.
“I plan on trying to find everyone that was in the Army,” Hailey Wofford, a JROTC cadet, said. “That way I can ask, ‘Can you help me out?’ — to find out what I should be expecting once I get in.”
But the 16-year-old sophomore also has plans to personally thank those same veterans.
“I get to thank the people that had to leave their families to fight for our freedom, and that’s one of the most important things about this,” Wofford said.
Fellow JROTC cadet Xiomara Orajas echoed that sentiment.
“My first year (in JROTC) I couldn’t even tell which foot was my left, but this program has really helped me develop as a person. Now, I get to do my last Pass In Review as a commander,” said Orajas, who has two uncles serving in the military. “These veterans sacrificed their freedom and time, and it’s thanks to them that we have our freedoms.”
With his JROTC program wrapping up its final practices for the Pass In Review, Juan Hernandez — a Temple High junior — is ready to put on a show.
“There’s going to be a lot of preparation for Thursday to make sure that everything looks good for the veterans,” the 18-year-old said. “It’s their day, and we’re just trying to make sure that they know we’re thankful for their service.”
“A lot of people will say thank you that day, but it’s important to do. It means something to them.”