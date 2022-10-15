The superintendents of two major school districts in Bell County spoke about how the state funds education for the children in the region and growth in their districts.
Matt Smith, Belton Independent School District superintendent, was a guest speaker Monday during a legislative update with state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, at the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.
State funding, according to Smith, is based on attendance and only covers 95% of the total expenses the district incurs.
“That makes those maintenance and operation budgets really tight for us,” he said. “As a fast-growth school district, you know that you keep getting more and more students through the year. As increased property values go up in the area, the school district still only gets the funding for (the student attendance) on that formula.”
The missing 5%, Shine said, affects operations for the school.
“If you have 100 buses, and you have 95%, then you only get funds to get 95 buses on the road,” Shine said. “You only have 95% of your teachers in the classrooms. That goes for maintenance on your buildings. All those things are impacted there.”
Bobby Ott, Temple Independent School District superintendent, said in an interview he believes school funding should be based on enrollment rather than attendance and has pushed for a change with legislators.
“This has been something that I have been pushing for three sessions now,” he said. “As a school district, we have to prepare the number of desks, the number of computers, the number of teachers, everything based on the number of students enrolled in the school district.”
The school has to be ready to serve and educate each student present, and Ott said the district has no control over attendance.
“We can get the bus to the curb, we can have the schools provisioned and open and ready, but we don’t go in the house and drag kids out to go to school,” he said. “That comes from parents, and that comes from them when they’re old enough. So, if the state … funds schools based on attendance, then they’re only funding schools at 95%. The other 5% … has to come locally. That is a real problem. Funding schools based on attendance is an antiquated system that makes a commitment right out of the gate to not fund public education for 100% of the students right off the gate.”
The difference, Shine said, is something he tried to remedy with a bipartisan bill brought up to him by another representative.
“Last session Representative (Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin) … approached me with a bill that she had to fully fund (school districts) 100%,” he said. “I agreed to support her with it, and she allowed me to joint-author it. We were not successful in getting that passed. However, in light of what we’re looking at … if we were able to pass this in the next session … that would help on your (maintenance and operations) side.”
Growth in schools
As more people move into the area, school districts continue to grow in Bell County.
“Belton is our No. 1 growth school in Bell County, Academy is No. 2,” Shine said. “When you look at the size of the two districts, right now is pretty dramatic.”
Smith said the student population within the Belton district is nearing 14,000.
Temple continues to grow, but Ott said TISD not yet considered a fast-growth district.
“I think we can get there in the next year or two,” he said. “But because of our boundaries, I think that if we do become a fast-growth district, it won’t be for very long. We are surrounded geographically by five school districts. We are set boundary-wise.”
Much of Belton ISD’s growth stems from a building boom on Temple’s west side, where thousands of homes have been built and more are on the way. Academy ISD’s growth includes a portion of southern Temple where developers have sought voluntary annexations for housing projects.
However, Ott said there is more space for growth in the south and north of Temple, areas within his district.
“I think we are going to grow more next year because of all of the subdivisions that are being built as we speak, inside TISD,” he said. “People are excited about the district. We’ve had five major employers come into TISD and other small businesses.”
TISD, which includes many large Temple employers within its boundaries, currently has 8,660 students, a 200-student increase from last year, and operates on a budget of about $119.3 million.
“We spend about $13,000 a year per student, that’s an average cost,” Ott said.
BISD takes about $149 million each year to operate properly, Smith said.
“I think it’s important to know that the inflationary concerns that we all feel when we go to the grocery stores, we feel in school districts,” he said. “Everything that has gone up, from every supply that our students need, to the food that we provide them in the school cafeterias, to the gas that we use in our buses — all of those expenses have gone up.”
Legislative priorities
Shine said all monies collected from property taxes are sent to schools, counties, cities and community colleges.
“The state of Texas doesn’t get a dime of that,” he said. “A lot of folks don’t understand that. So, I make sure I point that out.”
He said the state expects to have up to $30 billion in surplus from property taxes.
“This next session, I believe we’re going to see the legislature address the compression issue again with that money,” Shine said. “The only challenge is that we can’t count on these surpluses each year. We might have a surplus now, but if we go into a recession later this year into next year, we’re probably not going to have those surpluses (in the future).”
Ott said the last time surplus money was used to fund education was in 2019.
“The Legislature added about $4.2 billion to public education,” he said. “I think the hope now, with this type of surplus … I think we can all see that there is an opportunity for the state to compress the tax rate again. When the state puts more money on the formulas, then they’re able to reduce the tax burden for taxpayers.”
The Texas Education Agency said in a letter that compression compares the extent to which estimated statewide property value growth exceeds 2.5% to determine the maximum compressed tax rate to help fund schools while keeping the tax rate low for property owners.
“House Bill 3 provided school maintenance and operations tax rate compression for property taxpayers, where the state provides additional dollars to school districts in return for lower local school tax rates,” Charlotte Blakemore, Shine’s chief of staff, said in a news release.
Shine said that without compression and surpluses, the burden to fund schools would affect taxpayers in the form of an increase in property tax.
“It’s a very complicated mechanism that works,” he said. “If we were to take all of that surplus money and turn around and give it to (the school districts) in compressional tax rates, it would bring tax rates down pretty good. What we are working on is to have a mechanism where it is sustainable and be able to breach that from one legislative session to the next.”
Smith said the district relies on that funding to operate appropriately.
“When we are talking about stability in funding, we’re talking about people, work and the bodies that you see in our schools, so we need that stability,” he said.
The use of the surplus, Ott said, is timely and should be used to fund education.
“Public education is one of the most important things that you should fund as a state,” he said. “I think investing in the future, i.e., children, is certainly a priority. My hope is that school districts have discretion so that we can use that money for things like school safety, salaries of teachers, so we can use it for things that are important for public education.”