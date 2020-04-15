Three more Bell County residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to new local numbers issued Wednesday.
The Bell County Public Health District reported 103 people have the coronavirus and 53 have recovered. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday the county having 110 known cases — a figure that includes Fort Hood soldiers and can lag behind local data.
So far, 22 people have been hospitalized and 18 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
Three people have died, according to the health district.
This developing story will be updated.