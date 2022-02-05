The Bell Community Foundation recently awarded $10,000 grants to three local organizations, CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties, the Temple Children’s Museum and Feed My Sheep.
The award for CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, was announced in late January and will help the agency recruit and train volunteers to be advocates for children placed in the Child Protective Services or foster care systems in Bell and Coryell counties.
Tom Normand, board member with the Bell Community Foundation, announced the grant award after the organization sought out a local agency that directly impacts the lives of young children in the area.
“We recognize and value the work that CASA does to change children’s lives in Bell County,” Normand said in a news release. “We are happy to contribute to CASA so that they can continue to increase the number of children they serve. These children have been placed in unfortunate circumstances and we are proud to partner with CASA to help give these children a voice as CASA works to reunify families and find the best solutions for the children involved.”
CASA — which serves more than 300 local children — also plans to add additional staff to support volunteers, according to the release.
“This is a major source of support for needs we have that will transcend the support we provide to children in our area” Kevin Kyle, executive director of the advocate agency, said. “This grant will allow us to address two specific needs that will directly impact the number of volunteers we have and the support that our staff can provide to our volunteers.
Recruiting new volunteer advocates is CASA’s primary goal for 2022, he said.
“All of these improvements will allow us to serve many more children in Bell and Coryell Counties” Kyle said.
Bell Community Foundation also announced $10,000 grants for two Temple organizations: Feed My Sheep, which provides services and meal to the homeless, and the Temple Children’s Museum.
Feed My Sheep volunteers often provide meals, including holiday meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas, to any resident in need. The agency also provides other services, including laundry and shower facilities, for the homeless.
Temple Children’s Museum, currently at 11 N. Fourth St., focuses learning through discovery through STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The museum started providing mobile exhibits in 2018 and is located in downtown Temple.
The museum said the grant would be used to expand operating hours throughout the year, according to the news release.