A Belton woman charged with leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday.
Stephanie Covington, 28, was sentenced for an accident involving injury — failure to stop and render aid, a third-degree felony, at the Bell County 426th Judicial District Court presided by Judge Steve Duskie.
Part of her sentencing includes credit for time served, and she cannot appeal her sentence, according to court records.
According to an arrest report, Covington was identified as the driver of a black SUV that caused a crash on Feb. 22 in the 3300 block of Airport Road.
At the scene, officers interviewed witnesses who said Covington was driving erratically and collided head-on with a small vehicle in the turn lane.
“Witnesses told police how Covington got out of her vehicle, took off the temporary tags, and then began to run away,” the affidavit said. “Law enforcement suspected Covington was under the influence of an intoxicant.”
A woman was injured in the accident and suffered multiple broken bones.
Court records show Covington has a pending driving while intoxicated case with a pretrial hearing set for Feb. 18.
Covington has been at the Bell County Jail since Feb. 22, 2021.
On Dec. 17, 2020, court records show Covington was sentenced to 60 days in jail and had an interlock device installed in her vehicle stemming from a June 6, 2020, DWI arrest.