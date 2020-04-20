DNA evidence on a beer can has led to the arrest of a Harker Heights man for a Temple robbery, according to an arrest affidavit.
Vincent West, 41, is charged in the robbery that occurred in September 2017 at the Valero gas station and convenience store at 1608 W. Adams Ave.
Police said West was in the store before the robbery. He was seen on video as he urinated on the floor and into a cooler area. He got a can of beer and went to his car.
A Valero clerk was threatened if she didn’t give him the money from the cash register drawer. West reportedly ordered her to go into the bathroom while he took money and cigarettes, the affidavit said.
Later, police found the beer can close to where West had parked a car. The can was preserved for testing and a DNA sample matched that of West.
Another DNA sample was taken while West was in custody in Travis County.
A warrant was issued July 3, 2019, by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
West was in the Bell County Jail Monday, held on a $75,000 bond for the second-degree felony.