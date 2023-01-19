Several Academy ISD parents are voicing their concerns about curriculum delivery and child care options after the school board unanimously approved a four-day school week during a regular meeting on Wednesday night.
The calendar update will become effective next fall for the 2023-24 school year.
“I’m usually not this person to put things like this out there but to say I am disappointed in the Academy ISD school board members is a true understatement,” Brittany Nicole, an Academy ISD parent, said in a Facebook post. “Despite the majority of your community speaking against it — including educators of 17-plus years, CPS workers, parents, special needs families and others — that this is the best decision for the kids.”
Although she is glad that Academy ISD educators will have an extra day off, Nicole highlighted how the move could trigger multiple unintended consequences.
“Some of the children in the district only get to eat a meal because they go to school,” she said. “I understand that there are many good things that ‘could’ come from this but here’s what I have concluded — this change will negatively impact more families in the community more than it will benefit the select few.”
Natalie Bettge, a fellow Academy ISD parent, shared those frustrations.
“I have one in kindergarten and one in high school and I am telling you now … this is a disaster,” she said. “Reality is not four days a week. It’s Monday through Friday. It’s sad, pathetic and I feel bad for the people who have been raised here and have supported this school with hopes their kids could have what they had.”
However, Academy ISD officials — who explored the change in order to better retain educators, lower the teacher-student ratio, improve attendance rates and save district finances — discussed solutions for many of these concerns before the school board took its vote.
“The district is contacting and discussing with several third-party entities to discuss (child care) options,” Academy ISD said in an updated statement posted to its website last month. “AISD will update as information is given. Similar to the child care situation, there may be options that the district can assist with to ensure our students are offered (meal) assistance.”
With this proactive approach in mind, other Academy ISD stakeholders supported the shift in some fashion.
“My initial thoughts on this was it can’t be beneficial for children to get the best education possible by cutting a day each week,” Sharon Kopriva said. “But I do know some of the good school board members and feel each one has done the necessary research justifying their decision on this issue. I would hope, if scores drop, there would be another close look at reconsidering their decision.”
Brenda Elliot’s main concern was child care options for elementary-aged students.
“But I love it for high school,” she said. “There’s so much wasted time in a school day for teens. I’d love to see them work hard for four days and have Friday to take care of personal things and finish up projects, assignments, etc.”
Under the newly adopted calendar, students will attend classes Mondays through Thursdays, have accelerated instruction for “identified students in need” on Fridays, and will still meet the Texas Education Agency requirement of 75,600 total minutes for a school year, according to Academy ISD.
“I have students at three different campuses that I feel will thrive with this schedule, all for different reasons,” Brittany White, an Academy ISD parent, said. “I guess we will see.”