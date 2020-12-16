BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will be closed for the Christmas holiday beginning Monday, Dec. 21, the school announced.
Campus offices will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Spring semester classes will begin Monday, Jan. 11.
