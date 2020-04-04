The Book Cellar in Temple is aiming to provide free books to senior citizens in Temple and Belton, citing their increasingly growing boredom after COVID-19 closures.
Mickey White, who purchased The Book Cellar in 2014, said she easily empathizes with seniors since she sees what they are going through daily.
“I know what they’re going through, since my mother is that way. She’s in her 80s and she’s just bored to death in the house,” White said.
White stressed how people around her mother’s age are essentially limited to watching television or reading.
“They can’t go out and get their coffee with people,” White said.
She stressed how she hopes to help ease this boredom by allowing residents to call her store beginning Monday and express their interest in a particular genre. White said there should be someone available to take any requests over the phone from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president, said he’s proud another local business is taking the initiative to find another way to support their neighbors.
“We have seen a great deal of support and innovative ideas coming from the business community over the last three weeks. This is just another one to help a sector of the community,” Henry said. “I applaud Mickey for what she is doing. This would be a great contribution to make.”
In addition to accepting inquiries at their 254-773-7545 number, White said she is open to receiving book requests through her email address, mcwbjcw@gmail.com.
“If the phone rings and someone wants something, there will be someone there to answer it … and then hopefully, we can get it out to them by the next day,” White said. “We could get 100 calls or we could get just two.”
White said she already has a couple of individuals who have expressed interest in delivering books on the store’s behalf.
“We can put some books together for them and drop them off at their porch, so they don’t even have to interact with anybody. Just drop them off and knock on the door,” White said. “They read. They don’t get into the video games and all of the other stuff the younger people do.”
White said she is open to fielding any suggestions on how to better improve or market this service.