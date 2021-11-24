BELTON — A woman who police say broke into a house, painted the walls with crayons and stole several items was indicted by a grand jury Nov. 17.
Tammy Hickman, 40, of Temple was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
If convicted, she can be sentenced to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, on Sept. 25 deputies responded to a residence regarding a person inside who was not supposed to be there.
Once at the scene, deputies noted on the affidavit observing Hickman standing inside the house by the doorway.
“Officers entered the home and found that the items inside had been thrown to the floor or covered in paint,” the affidavit said. “There was writing on the wall done in crayon. Officers observed that the suspect had paint on various locations of her body, and they located crayons inside her pants pockets.”
As part of their investigation, the affidavit said, deputies found items belonging to the homeowner outside the house in bags and inside a bag Hickman was allegedly carrying.
The homeowner said she had last seen her items inside her house, and she did not permit anyone to take them or damager her property.
Court records showed Hickman has second-degree felony arson and a state jail felony possession charge pending against her.
Hickman was incarcerated in lieu of on bonds totaling $160,000.