The National Athletic Trainers’ Association recently recognized two Belton Independent School District campuses for their dedication to student-athlete safety.
Belton High, 600 Lake Road, and Lake Belton High, 9809 FM 2483 in Temple, both earned the “First-Team Safe Sports School Award” — a national designation given to secondary schools.
Properly educating athletes and parents on sport-related risks, developing injury prevention strategies and maintaining athletic equipment were among the necessary qualifications for this achievement, according to a Belton ISD news release.
“We take our responsibility to do everything we can to keep our student athletes safe very seriously,” Ty Pattrick, the assistant athletic director for Belton ISD, said in the release. “Our athletic trainers are at the front lines of these efforts.”
Pattrick took the opportunity to recognize Belton High trainers Daniel Gibson, Shannon Marek and Montye Sumerall, and Lake Belton High trainers Chris Hargrove, Kacee Hill and Trevor Swift for their combined effort toward student-athlete safety.
“Our athletic trainers offer solid support to each of our athletic teams,” Pattrick said. “As a whole, our student athletes and coaches wouldn’t have nearly as much athletic success without these dedicated men and women backing their efforts.”