With regard to 2022 being the Year of the Tiger in China, Temple Parks and Recreation Department held a Chinese New Year celebration Saturday at the Wilson Park Recreation Center.
Maliyah Lemus, recreation leader, helped parents and their children with paper lanterns, fans and other craftwork at the center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive.
“They have fortune teller cards they can scratch off and get their fortune for the new year,” she said.
Eufemia Orozco of Temple said she and her husband, Victor, moved here last week from San Antonio. They brought their three girls: Lilliane, 8; Saiya, 7; and Rose, 2.
Saiya was playing a ring-toss game at the other end of the activity room. The rest of the family was working at one of the craft tables.
“I’m just drawing a tiger,” mom said. “We made some lanterns. They colored some papers.”
The family learned about the event through the older girls’ elementary school.
“They have a big thing in San Antonio and we usually do that every year,” mom said. “So we thought we’d do this here.”
The whole family had been taking tae kwon do lessons in San Antonio, she said, and has found a place here to continue the sport.
“They love it,” she said of the children. “It’s something for them to do. It keeps them focused and teaches them discipline.”
Odell Harris, recreation specialist, oversaw the ring-toss game.
“Kids just like throwing stuff, and trying to get a prize,” he said.
Shanice Wilson of Temple brought her three children, Desean, 9, Devonte, 6, and Deasia, 7, accompanied by their grandmother, Emma Wilson.
“We always attend every event, just to get out of the house, just to do something,” Shanice said.
Desean was doing some coloring. He participated in the ring-toss, he said, and won a roll-up flag and a bag of candy. Devonte received a necklace and a bracelet. Deasia won a flag, a noise-maker and some bubbles, she said.
“We’ve been coming since the kids were little,” their mom said.