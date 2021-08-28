Stephen Bishop, a Temple High educator, was so excited he was nearly doing cartwheels Tuesday.
However, Bishop’s joy was not purely in excitement for his students returning to school for the fall semester. The Temple Education Foundation had awarded his program $5,000 — funding the construction trades instructor will use to construct a “house on wheels” with his students.
“We started this process out last year where my students and I were discussing home ownership, and we ended up on the topic of tiny houses and I thought it’d be really cool if we built one someday,” he told the Telegram. “So for their final exam I had them pitch me and Denise Ayres, the CTE director, different blueprints that they found on the internet.”
But Bishop said he didn’t expect to see the wheels turning on this project so quickly.
“I said, ‘Well, to actually build this tiny house it will probably be too expensive,’” he said. “But Denise said, ‘Why don’t you write a TEF grant proposal and see if you can get the money for the trailer.’ So we crunched some numbers and began writing this grant.”
On Tuesday, Bishop and 26 other Temple Independent School District educators were awarded teaching grants by surprise from TEF’s “grant patrol.”
The construction trades instructor said they ordered a 20-by-9½-foot trailer that they will use for the building’s foundation for $5,800 — $800 of which came from the program’s budget — and are anticipating delivery in late September.
“I didn’t think it was going to happen, but it just seems like everything keeps falling into place,” Bishop said.
He plans to rely on freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors in Temple High’s construction trades throughout the entirety of the construction process.
“Then this summer we actually met with the Temple Area Builders Association, and local builders, contractors and subcontractors are actually going to help raise money for this process,” Bishop said. “So we’re going to build a tiny house at Temple High School.”
Although he is unsure whether they will auction their first house on wheels or sell it, Bishop said their goal is to enter it into TABA’s annual Parade of Homes event in April.
“It will have a kitchen, a small bathroom and then about 160 square feet of livable space,” he said. “Aesthetically, it’s a beautiful design and it’ll just give these kids an opportunity to literally apply all these skills they’ve been learning … so it’s pretty cool.”
Bishop emphasized how the project’s beauty will be its ability to connect students to real-life job opportunities.
“We’re still working out the logistics, but we’re looking to get concrete, electrical and HVAC companies involved in this process to help them build connections with our students … and hopefully it creates some jobs for these kids as they get out of high school,” he said.
But at its core, the house on wheels is a learning activity.
“Someone told me that the acronym FAIL stands for ‘first attempt in learning,’” Bishop said. “There’s going to be some hiccups, but the TEF grant was a huge blessing to help us start this process, and this is going to allow us to have some learning take place that Temple ISD has never had before. I’m so excited, I know my students are super excited and we’re just so grateful.”
Like Bishop, Linda Ray, a functional skills teacher at Travis Science Academy, was thrilled TEF awarded her a grant.
She is preparing to use the near $500 she was awarded to launch a bath and body boutique — run by profoundly and severely disabled students — at the campus.
“The Bath Boutique grant will purchase material … to make and sell organic, non-toxic bath bombs, soaps and sugar scrubs,” Ray said. “This grant will provide opportunities for the students to learn vocational and life skills such as measuring, mixing, packaging, marketing, selling and delivering products.”
Ray told the Telegram that sales, which will initially be made to teachers, will sustain the endeavor.
“We don’t have a price yet because we don’t know how many we’re going to put in a packet,” she said. “But we’ll probably charge double of what it costs to make it, so that we can continually replenish our supplies.”
The functional skills teacher, who hopes the bath and body boutique becomes a long-standing activity at Travis Science Academy, emphasized how her students are excited to get to work.
“I have four students that’ll be working on it every day and they’re very excited,” Ray said. “They like to make things and they’re excited that they’ll be able to sell things to other people.”
She noted how her students will be working on the bath bombs, soaps and sugar scrubs every day that they’re on campus.
“First of all, they’ll learn how to make the products, and then they will learn how to package them, then how to create sales materials and then about the money part,” she said. “There will be a learning curve … so it’ll probably take us a few weeks to a month before we have product to sell.”
Ray said she is grateful to have a foundation such as TEF in the Temple community to help kick start this activity.
“We’re just very appreciative of (TEF) for giving out grants to teachers for these kinds of things, because we don’t have $500 in the budget to start something like this,” she said. “So we appreciate what they do and that we won.”
But that appreciation is mutual.
“The Temple Education Foundation was thrilled to surprise Temple Independent School District teachers, administrators and counselors of their winning TEF Innovative Teaching grants,” TEF said. “We gave away 27 grants at 12 campuses (on Tuesday). We are so proud of all the dreamers we have in TISD.”