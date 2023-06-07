In a move met with praise from former students, family members and school officials, Temple High’s library was officially renamed Wednesday in honor of a beloved educator who helped shape thousands of young minds.
Dozens gathered for the ceremony to pay tribute to Mary Stroube Adams, a teacher and administrator who served Temple ISD for 45 years. Adams was, and still is, a favorite of many of her students.
Students, such as Charre Smith, found Adams and her classes quite challenging.
“I had Mrs. Adams as a senior honors English teacher, and from the first essay I ever wrote, she taught me how to write logically and not strictly from my opinions,” Smith said. “She didn’t criticize, but rather tried to challenge my thought process so my writing had credibility and substance.”
“One of my highlights of high school was the day she announced that I was the most improved writer in the class,” Smith said. “I loved writing ever since, and I am now an author with more books on the way. I am indebted to Mrs. Adams for showing the passion she did in teaching high school students.”
Anne Adams, one of three children of Mary and Dr. Louis Adams, said she was a bit surprised when she learned about Temple ISD’s plans to honor her mother.
“Dr. (Bobby) Ott called and told me about the plan,” Anne Adams said in a phone call from London, where she now resides. “I know the impact Mom has had on the district and Temple students, but that was years ago. I wasn’t aware her legacy still has such an impact today.”
“If you think about it, it makes perfect sense,” she added. “A library is the ultimate place of learning, and that goes hand-in-hand with my mother’s legacy in the classroom. That’s where she was in her element. This just feels so right.”
“I think Mom wanted her students to understand that the best versions of themselves came from within. She wanted kids to find themselves, find what made them happy, and find their purpose in this world. She thought each student had a unique gift.”
Temple ISD school board president Dan Posey knew Mary Adams as a teacher and later as an administrator.
“Mary Adams was an extraordinary person and teacher,” said Posey, who roamed the THS halls in the late 1970s and early 1980s. “She inspired, shaped and guided students during her long tenure. I’m pleased that the school board chose to name the THS library in her honor.”
Mary Adams worked as a teacher and administrator in Temple for 45 years, and she spent much of that time teaching advanced courses. She taught English and Humanities classes, and helped initiate honors course that would evolve into Advanced Placement classes, dual-credit classes, and International Baccalaureate courses.
Over the years, she also served in a variety of administrative roles, including interim principal at THS.