GATESVILLE — A driver who stopped to help someone with apparent car trouble was struck and killed Wednesday morning near Gatesville.
Kary Sue Poorman, 58, of Purmela was pronounced dead at the scene.
A male occupant of a vehicle with car trouble was flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The driver of a 2014 Subaru Forester SUV, Joan Ann Werner, 76, of Canyon Lake, was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
At 11:51 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers went to a report of a vehicle versus multiple pedestrians, and someone was possibly dead, Sgt. Bryan Washko said Thursday.
Werner reportedly was eastbound on U.S. Highway 84, about three miles west of Gatesville. A 2015 Audi with two males had pulled over and stopped on the eastbound shoulder because road debris was lodged under the car, Washko said.
Werner reportedly didn’t drive in a single marked lane and ran off the right side of the road. Her Subaru hit a culvert, went airborne and struck Poorman and one of the males.
“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit distractions while driving. Always be mindful of vehicles that may be utilizing the shoulder off the roadway to stop, stand or park. Use caution when approaching and passing a parked vehicle and give them the safe space they require,” Washko said.