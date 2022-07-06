A new street near Temple High School may soon honor former crossing guard Matthew Wilson, also known as Mr. Stop.
Wilson, who died in 2013, worked for 29 years as a crossing guard near the high school, safeguarding students as they came to class each morning. Temple City Council members are set to vote on a resolution Thursday to give a street near the high school the dual name of Matthew Wilson Way and Mr. Stop Way.
The street selected by the city is one newly created that connects the 31st Street roundabout near the high school to General Bruce Drive.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he supported the road’s new name and felt it was appropriate to honor those who gave so much to the community.
“Mr. Stop was a constant presence at Temple High School for many years,” Davis said. “The dedication that he showed to TISD and its students is commendable. Quiet servants like Mr. Stop should be honored for their dedication to our community.”
The dual name for the street came from a petition signed by 1,549 people as of Nov. 15.
Officials said they originally anticipated the road to be named Jack White Street, since most of that street was cleared for the new section of 31st Street. After construction was completed, a portion of Jack White Street remained which prevented a duplicate name for the new road.
For public safety reasons, duplicate names are not allowed in the 9-1-1 addressing system, officials said.
City spokesman Kiara Nowlin said that Temple requires certain requirements to be met for the naming of city facilities and streets.
Nowlin said the people in question must have made a major contribution to Temple in either deed, volunteer service, the advancement of their industry or monetary contributions.
“The city adheres to a policy for naming streets, parks and facilities in Temple,” Nowlin said. “If the community wants to name something, like a street, in honor of a person, we encourage them to submit the request and provide examples of how the individual meets the criteria set forth in the guidelines for the City Manager and the City Council to review.”
Wilson was known at the high school for being friendly and always having a smile on his face.
Before becoming a crossing guard, Wilson served in the U.S. Army for 32 years as a cook and retired as a mess sergeant. At 70 years old, he also worked as pastor at Grant Chapel Baptist Church in Troy.
Wilson previously told the Telegram that he felt his constant smile, and his talks with students, really did help them and make a difference.
“The young ones are my pride and joy,” Wilson said in 2006. “Kids today need confidence and love. And I want to make sure they have someone to talk to, somebody who cares.”
Wilson eventually retired from his position as a crossing guard in 2011 at the age of 92. He died two years later.
In 2013, former Temple High School principal Bob James talked to the Telegram about how important Wilson was.
“He was really well-liked and just a fixture in our community,” James said. “He served as the gateway to the school for almost 30 years, and was very popular with our students and our staff.”
The City Council will meet to approve the street’s new name at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.