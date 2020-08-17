A female stabbing victim with life-threatening injuries Saturday night was upgraded Monday to stable condition, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
The female, whose age was not released, was taken from near North Eighth Street and East Adams Avenue to Baylor Scott & White Medical-Center.
A second victim also received a minor stab wound, according to Weems.
The suspect, whose age and identifying information have not been released, left the scene. It’s unknown if the suspect ran or was in a vehicle.
Man shot in finger
A man treated at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple said Saturday he was shot in the finger.
Temple Police officers were sent to the hospital at about 2:15 a.m. to investigate a gunshot wound called in by hospital staff, Weems said.
The alleged victim said he’d been shot in the finger, but he couldn’t say where it happened or identify the suspect,
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.