BELTON — Roy Kneese was a man dedicated to service.
He spent his childhood working on farms to help support his family. He was in the U.S. Army for 21 years. And he was a Belton Police officer for nearly three decades — including 21 years as chief.
Kneese, 90, died Sunday at his home in Belton, according to Dossman Funeral Home.
“Chief Kneese modeled a life of service,” current Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said. “He is one of the longest serving police chiefs in Belton PD’s history with 21 years as chief of police for the Belton Police Department.”
Kneese joined the Belton Police Department in 1968 after retiring from the Army. He was an officer until 1974, when he was tapped to be police chief.
He retired as the leader of the Belton Police Department in 1995. He was succeeded by Mike Sleeth, who served as police chief until his retirement in 2008 and was replaced by the current police chief, Ellis.
“I had the honor of meeting Chief Kneese several times,” said Ellis, who also serves as Belton’s assistant city manager. “Not long after I was sworn in as chief of police for Belton in 2009, Chief Kneese stopped in to present me with his badge, which is displayed in the lobby of the police department.”
Mayor Wayne Carpenter was on the City Council toward the end of Kneese’s time as Belton’s top cop. Carpenter served on the Council from 1984 to 1990. Kneese was chief from 1974 to 1995.
“I remember Chief Kneese as being a true public servant, both for his military service, and for his quiet, but strong leadership while serving as Belton’s Chief of Police,” Carpenter said.
Kneese spent most of his life in Central Texas. He joined the Army when he was 17 and was stationed at Fort Hood. There, he met the woman who would become his wife, Iris Martin, who was training to become a nurse.
The couple got married on Jan. 14, 1951, in Colorado City. Kneese and his wife were married for 65 years. Iris Kneese, 83, died on April 8, 2016.
Kneese served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. After going on tours in Asia and Europe and coming back to Bell County, Kneese retired from the Army in 1968.
Kneese enjoyed spending time with his family and would have them join him on his hunting and fishing trips.
Kneese is survived by his four children — Roy Kneese Jr., Gerry Pustka, James Kneese and Danny Kneese. He also had 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
A visitation for friends was held Thursday. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 N. Main St.
“Our prayers are with his family and we are honored that they have asked us to provide police honors to Chief Kneese during his memorial service,” Ellis said.