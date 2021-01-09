BELTON — The American Brahman Breeders Association will close out a six-day open breeding cattle show today at the Bell County Expo Center.
“This is an opportunity for our breeders and exhibitors to showcase their cattle and it is also a great time for camaraderie and advocating for the Brahman breed,” said Morgan Thomas, ABBA director of communications and youth activities.
Show entries include more than 400 cattle from five states across the southern U.S., she said.
“Our judge will look at everything from structural correctness to fleshing ability and functionality,” she said.
This is the ABBA’s first time to host an open event, she said. Most open events are held in conjunction with major livestock shows, but due to COVID-19 the major shows now only include junior cattle shows.
Brahmans were the first breed developed in the U.S., she said.
“Brahman cattle rank number one in hybrid vigor, heat tolerance and efficiency,” she said. “Basically, with Brahman cattle you have that extra growth and performance to increase proficiency, coupled with their ability to thrive in warmer environments.”
Mainly an adult event, the show also includes youth, she said. The American Junior Brahman Association, established in 1980, has more than 1,200 members.
“We give thousands of dollars in scholarships each year through the help of the Brahman Foundation,” she said.
A lot of breeders at the Expo show are fourth and fifth generation, she said.
“This is a very family-oriented atmosphere,” she said. “It’s more than a hobby. It’s a way of life.”
There are several ABBA-sanctioned shows every year, she said. Entrants gain points toward Show Cow and Show Bull of the year. The 2021 ABBA international show will be in Waco from March 23-27.
“The beef cattle industry is ever-changing, and events like this insure that the Brahman breed will continue to thrive and grow for future generations,” she said.
Kelvin Moreno of Riesel, an ABBA district director, said his family has been in the cattle business since 1819 and has been raising Brahman cattle for 15 years. They ranch in Riesel and Venus, Fla.
The Brahman cattle are fertile and reproductively sound in the tropics, he said.
“These cattle thrive along the Gulf Coast of the United States, where other breeds can’t live or reproduce,” he said. “These are probably the smartest cattle of any. They have intuitive instincts of where to go and what to do.”
Brahmans play a big part in the beef industry, he said, because they are used with crossbreeding programs across the U.S., to make such crosses as Brahman-Herefords and Brahman-Angus.
“The Brahman brings longevity and adaptability to those crosses,” he said.