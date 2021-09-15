BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host a “Voices of Diversity” series, beginning Monday.
Dr. Jude Austin will lecture on “Therapeutically Present Pedagogy at 4 p.m. in the in Brindley Auditorium at the York Science Center. The event is free and open to all students, faculty and staff.
Austin, an assistant professor in the UMHB Professional Counseling Program, serves as the clinical mental health counseling track coordinator and co-author of books published by the American Counseling Association and Springer Publishing Co. His research focuses on counselor education pedagogy, specifically finding ways to help counseling students develop therapeutic presence in session.
Austin also serves on the elder board at Vista Community Church in Temple.
The speaker series, hosted by the College of Humanities and Sciences, spotlights the scholarship work done by faculty across campus from traditionally underrepresented groups, according to a news release. Each session will feature a presentation, question and answer segment, and reception to follow.
Other speakers planned in the series are:
• Dr. Lester Sombito, Oct. 20
• Dr. Karla Gonzalez, Nov. 11
• Dr. Aida Isela Ramos, Jan. 18, 2022
• Dr. Seena Mathew, Feb. 21, 2022
• Dr. Tiffany DeLuze, Mar. 29, 2022
• Dr. Akinjide Akintunde, Apr. 27, 2022
Dr. Stephen Baldridge, dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences, said the series will appeal to UMHB’s diverse student body.
“One of the ways we can recognize and honor that is to be intentional in providing our students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to hear the incredible work being done by faculty members from diverse backgrounds,” Baldridge said in the release. “The College of Humanities and Sciences is filled with world-class teachers and scholars who have dedicated their careers to Christ-centered education. It’s hard to imagine a more devoted group of people to mentor and shape the lives of our students.”